Let’s make staying housed easier, together.

Let’s make staying housed easier, together.

Let’s make staying housed easier, together.

Let’s make staying housed easier, together.

Decorative image of a smiling woman holding a young girl who is playfully sticking out her tongue.

The New Mexico Home Fund helps people pay for:

The New Mexico Home Fund helps people pay for:

The Fund can pay for past, current, and future bills for those who need help.

Provided Support does not need to be repaid. It’s assistance for households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.

The Fund can pay for past, current, and future bills for those who need help.

Provided Support does not need to be repaid. It’s assistance for households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.

"Thanks for helping me."

- Los Lunas Resident

"Thanks for helping me."

- Los Lunas Resident, 2021

"Thanks for helping me."

- Los Lunas Resident, 2021

"Thank you for helping me. It got me out of a bad situation."

- New Mexico Resident

"Thank you for helping me. It got me out of a bad situation."

- New Mexico Resident, 2021

"Thank you for helping me. It got me out of a bad situation."

- New Mexico Resident, 2021

"I got the help and I'm so thankful."

- Clovis Resident

"I got the help and I'm so thankful."

- Clovis Resident, 2021

"I got the help and I'm so thankful."

- Clovis Resident, 2021

"Thanks for helping me."

- Los Lunas Resident

"Thank you for helping me. It got me out of a bad situation."

- New Mexico Resident

"I got the help and I'm so thankful."

- Clovis Resident

What’s the New Mexico Home Fund?

Office of the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham logo
New Mexico Department of Finance & Administration logo

The New Mexico Home Fund is a program administered by the State of New Mexico that helps renters and homeowners in New Mexico pay for their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. It is funded by the Federal Government.

This program provides assistance to people who need a little extra help due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided assistance does not need to be repaid. It provides support to households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.

What’s the New Mexico Home Fund?

Office of the Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham logoNew Mexico Department of Finance & Administration logo

The New Mexico Home Fund is a program administered by the State of New Mexico that helps renters and homeowners in New Mexico pay for their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. It is funded through the Federal Government.

This program provides assistance to people who need a little extra help due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided assistance does not need to be repaid. It provides support to households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.

0
Awards to Renters
$0
Provided to Renters
$0
Provided to Homeowners