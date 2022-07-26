Let’s make staying housed easier, together.
The New Mexico Home Fund helps people pay for:
The Fund can pay for past, current, and future bills for those who need help.
Provided Support does not need to be repaid. It’s assistance for households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.
What’s the New Mexico Home Fund?
The New Mexico Home Fund is a program administered by the State of New Mexico that helps renters and homeowners in New Mexico pay for their rent, mortgage, and utility bills. It is funded by the Federal Government.
This program provides assistance to people who need a little extra help due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Provided assistance does not need to be repaid. It provides support to households so that they can stay in their homes during difficult times.
